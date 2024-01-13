en English
Transportation

Pennsylvania Invests $40 Million in Diesel-to-Electric Vehicle Transition

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
In a move that underscores a decisive shift towards sustainable transportation, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded $40 million in grants for transitioning from diesel to electric vehicles (EVs). This initiative is an integral part of the Driving PA Forward program, which aims to improve air quality and achieve emission-reduction targets.

Driving PA Forward: A Step towards Sustainability

The source of funding for this initiative is the $119 million that Pennsylvania received from the Volkswagen emissions cheating settlement of 2016-2017. The grants are being distributed to a diverse group of 16 applicants, including municipalities, colleges, state agencies, and private companies. The objective is twofold: to replace aging diesel vehicles with cleaner, more efficient EVs, and to bolster the necessary charging infrastructure for the seamless operation of these vehicles.

Beneficiaries of the Grant Program

Among the notable recipients of these grants are Penn State University, which received $3.3 million for electric box trucks and chargers; the City of Erie, which was awarded $3.1 million for electric garbage trucks and chargers; and the City of Chester, which secured $1.6 million for EV garbage trucks and charging equipment. In the private sector, companies like Pro Disposal and Sysco Leasing have also received substantial grants. Pro Disposal stands out, having received the largest grant of $6.2 million to switch to EV garbage trucks and charging plugs.

A Continued Commitment: Truck Electrification

The DEP’s dedication to truck electrification is long-standing, with an impressive $70 million distributed from 2018-2022 and an additional $13 million earmarked specifically for truck electrification in 2022. This concerted effort is aimed at significantly reducing Pennsylvania’s carbon footprint and improving air quality, particularly in underserved and disproportionately impacted communities.

Through the Medium and Heavy Duty Zero Emission Vehicle Pilot Grant, companies like Watsontown Trucking have secured nearly $1.8 million to replace diesel fleets with zero-emission vehicles and install EV charging stations. This significant step towards cleaner transportation and environmental stewardship is setting the stage for others to follow, marking a new chapter in Pennsylvania’s drive towards a more sustainable future.

Transportation United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

