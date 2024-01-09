Pennsylvania Integrates Generative AI into State Government Operations

In an innovative move, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has launched an initiative that marks a significant stride in the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) into state government operations. Initiated with a pilot program that employs ChatGPT Enterprise, this initiative is the first of its kind in the United States. Its core aim is to delve into the practical applications of generative AI in augmenting productivity and service delivery, all the while ensuring safety, security, and privacy.

Collaboration with OpenAI

The administration of Governor Shapiro is working closely with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and has formed a Generative AI Governing Board. This board is entrusted with the task of supervising the ethical usage of AI tools in state operations. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a generative AI that has been trained on diverse internet text, allowing it to generate meaningful and relevant responses.

Pilot Program Launch

Slated to commence in January 2024, the pilot program will initially be limited to employees of the Office of Administration (OA). It will focus on various tasks that include the creation and editing of content, optimization of policy language, and code generation. Following the initial feedback from these employees, an additional 100 licenses will be made available to employees from other agencies.

Privacy and Security

Given the sensitive nature of the data involved, the enterprise version of ChatGPT comes equipped with advanced security and privacy features. This ensures that no data used within the tool will be utilized to train future products or shared across agencies, thereby safeguarding the privacy of state employees and citizens alike.

Broader Strategy for Responsible AI Usage

This program is part of a larger scheme to responsibly harness the potential of generative AI technology. This follows an Executive Order signed by Governor Shapiro, which underscores the state’s commitment to ethical AI usage. The initiative also involves collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University’s Block Center for Technology and Society, a renowned institution at the forefront of analyzing the societal impacts of AI and other technological advancements.