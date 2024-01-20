Pennsylvania Hits Record High in Nonfarm Jobs, Achieves Lower Unemployment Rate Than National Average

According to the preliminary employment report for December 2023 issued by Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry, the state has reached a new pinnacle in nonfarm jobs. Despite a minimal uptick in the unemployment rate, the total number of jobs in this sector has soared to a record high, underscoring a promising year for the Keystone State's labor market.

Unemployment Rate and Labor Force

In December, Pennsylvania reported a slight increase in unemployment, with the rate rising by 0.1% to 3.5%. Nevertheless, this figure remains 0.2% below the national average of 3.7%. The state's civilian labor force also witnessed an upswing, growing by 12,000 members due to employment gains, further strengthening the state's labor landscape.

Education and Health Services Lead the Charge

Over the course of 2023, Pennsylvania added a remarkable total of more than 110,000 jobs. The education and health services sector led this growth, bolstering its workforce with approximately 59,000 new positions. This sector's expansion not only represents the largest increase among all industries but also sets a new record for the number of jobs in the field.

Record Highs in Nonfarm Jobs

In December alone, nonfarm jobs rose by 6,200, catapulting the total to an unprecedented 6,182,700. This figure marks the 11th record high within the year, testament to the state's robust economic performance. The construction and financial activities sectors also achieved record employment levels, contributing to the overall job growth.

The comprehensive employment report, including further details and breakdowns, is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry website.