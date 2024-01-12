Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Launches Recruitment for 26th Class of Conservation Officers

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced its recruitment drive for the 26th class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) trainees. Accommodating up to 24 trainees, the upcoming class will undergo comprehensive training at multiple locations across the state, including the PFBC’s renowned H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety located in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

The Multifaceted Role of a WCO

A WCO’s role is a blend of law enforcement, safety promotion, and environmental protection. They enforce laws related to fishing and boating, promote watercraft safety, and work vigorously to protect the state’s aquatic resources. WCOs are trusted guardians of Pennsylvania’s extensive waterways, with the daunting task of overseeing the conservation of an impressive network of 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and lakes.

Eligibility and Application

Eligibility for the program requires applicants to be residents of Pennsylvania, possess a valid driver’s license, be at least 21 years old, and hold a high school diploma or GED. A clean criminal record is also mandatory. The application window will remain open until February 5, 2024, and interested candidates can apply through the Pennsylvania employment website. The selected cohort of trainees is expected to report for training later this year and graduate in the summer of 2025. This rigorous training will equip them with the necessary skills to uphold the laws, ensure safety, and conserve the state’s aquatic resources, thereby preserving fishing and boating opportunities for the residents of Pennsylvania.

Conservation for a Sustainable Future

The recruitment of the 26th class of WCO trainees by the PFBC is a testament to the state’s commitment to the conservation and sustainable utilization of its aquatic resources. As the stewards of Pennsylvania’s waterways, the new class of WCOs will play a pivotal role in ensuring the sustainable enjoyment of these resources by future generations.