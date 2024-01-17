Pennsylvania Braces for New Snowstorm: Schools Prepare for Disruptions

As the mercury dips and the skies darken over south-central Pennsylvania, residents are preparing for another bout of winter's fury. An impending snowstorm, projected to deposit 1 to 3 inches of snow, is set to begin late Thursday night, continuing through Friday evening. The inclement weather threatens to create treacherous conditions for afternoon and evening commuters, with AccuWeather.com meteorologist Tom Kines and National Weather Service meteorologist Sonya Lewis confirming these forecasts.

Local School Districts on High Alert

Local school districts, namely the Dover Area School District, are bracing for potential disruptions to their schedules. Contingency plans are being set in motion, with a Flexible Instruction Day or a 2-hour delay on Friday being considered. Earlier this week, the region was already blanketed by a snowstorm that left around 4.1 inches of snow in Adams County and 3.5 inches in Lebanon County.

Philadelphia Schools Delay Opening

Elsewhere in the state, The School District of Philadelphia and Archdiocesan schools in the city have announced a two-hour delay in opening due to low temperatures and the potential for road freezing. District officials are pardoning all late arrivals arising from weather-related issues and are urging students, families, and staff to prioritize safety during travel. Parents and guardians are being forewarned about possible delays with school bus services and on SEPTA's subway, trolley, and bus routes.

Levittown-Area Schools Announce Delays

In the Levittown area, several school districts have announced delayed openings for Wednesday, January 17, 2024, owing to expected icy road conditions and frigid temperatures. The Bristol Township School District has advised parents to ensure their children are warmly dressed, to allow for extra preparation and travel time, and to stay tuned to communication portals for potential updates. Bucks County Technical High School has also announced a 2-hour delay due to the forecast of zero or below wind chills and the possibility of black ice. Neshaminy and Pennsbury School Districts have likewise declared a 2-hour delayed opening due to potential icing and hazardous road conditions.

As the snowstorm looms, weekend temperatures are expected to hover between the 20s and lower 30s. However, a respite seems to be on the horizon, with a warmer trend forecasted for the following week as temperatures could rise into the 40s.