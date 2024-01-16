Pennsylvania American Water Announces Hearings on Rate Request and System Improvements

On November 8, 2023, Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, filed a rate request that has generated a series of public hearings. These hearings, scheduled between January 29 and February 7, include eight in-person sessions and four telephonic discussions. The objective is to provide customers a platform to express their views on the proposed changes to water and wastewater rates.

Investments and Adjustments

The rate adjustment is linked to proposed investments amounting to $1 billion, which will be allocated for improving the water and wastewater systems in 2024 and 2025. This investment is part of the company's commitment to maintaining safe and reliable service to its customers. If approved, the new rates would come into effect from August 2024. Certain recently acquired systems may have different implementation dates.

In addition to the rate request, Pennsylvania American Water is also seeking to expand its income-based bill discount program. The proposed expansion could extend eligibility to an additional 55,000 customers. This would target individuals with incomes falling between 150 percent and 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.