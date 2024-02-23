Penning Support: Canastota's Afternoon Writer's Group Donates $1000 to Local Library

In the heart of Canastota, New York, a group of writers has been quietly weaving tales, composing poems, and drafting memoirs, creating a tapestry of words that spans two decades. The Afternoon Writer's Group, led by the visionary pair Tish and Dean Dickinson, has not only provided a nurturing space for literary minds but has recently made a significant contribution to their sanctuary, the Canastota Public Library, with a generous donation of $1000. This gesture, marking their 20th anniversary, is a testament to their commitment to literature and the community that houses their creative endeavors.

A Haven for Creativity

The Canastota Public Library has long been the backdrop for the bi-monthly meetings of the Afternoon Writer's Group. Here, within the quiet corners and among the rows of books, authors, poets, and memoirists have found a supportive and familial atmosphere that fosters their creativity. This unique environment has helped many members to refine their craft, push their limits, and find their voices. The recent donation by the group is a reflection of their gratitude towards this space that has been instrumental in their journey as writers.

Expanding the Circle

With 14 active members, the Afternoon Writer's Group is always looking to welcome new voices to their gatherings, which are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. This openness to new participants underscores the group's ethos of inclusivity and mutual support. Additionally, the establishment of an Evening Writers Group, which meets on the first and third Mondays monthly, indicates a growing interest and need for such literary communities in Canastota.

A Lasting Legacy

The $1000 donation to the Canastota Public Library is more than a gesture of goodwill; it is a statement of the group's long-term vision for the literary arts in their community. By investing in the library, the Afternoon Writer's Group is ensuring that future writers will have access to the same supportive environment that has been crucial to their own development. This act of generosity not only highlights the group's dedication to fostering literary talent but also sets a precedent for how local communities can support and sustain cultural institutions like public libraries.