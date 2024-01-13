Penn State Students Receive Scholarships from the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program

In a recent announcement, Penn State Global has indicated that six of its students have been awarded scholarships courtesy of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program. This initiative, hailing from the U.S. Department of State, is designed to offer financial support to undergraduate students, enabling them to pursue study abroad programs and expand their academic horizons.

Detailed Insights into the Program

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program has been a monumental success since it was introduced in 2001. Till date, it has granted over 41,000 scholarships, with more than 3,600 scholarships awarded during the 2022-23 academic year alone. Each scholarship can provide up to $5,000, serving as a significant aid for students.

One of the program’s unique features is its focus on Pell Grant recipients. It is specifically aimed at these students with the intent to foster intercultural competency and enhance their future professional trajectories.

Outcomes and Impact of the Program

An internal study conducted on the effectiveness of the program has shed light on its positive outcomes. Former recipients of the scholarship have reported significant improvements in their understanding of different cultures, as well as substantial professional development. This stands as a testament to the program’s success in achieving its objectives.

Upcoming Scholarship Cycle and Additional Opportunities

The next application cycle for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program is currently open. This cycle is for programs starting between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025, and has a deadline of March 7, 2024.

In addition to the Gilman Scholarship, Penn State Global also offers its own scholarship opportunities for Pell Grant recipients. These include a guaranteed $1,000 scholarship for students who are approved for study abroad programs, and an additional $500 for those who complete a Gilman Scholarship application. This amounts to a minimum scholarship of $1,500, further aiding students in their international academic pursuits.