Penn State Professor to Lead Interdisciplinary Study on Gender and Ethnonationalism

Scott Burnett, an assistant professor at Penn State, is spearheading a pioneering study, “Birthing the Nation: Gender, Sex and Reproduction in Ethnonationalist Imaginaries.” Funded by a $225,000 grant from the prestigious Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the two-year Sawyer Seminar series will delve into the impact of gender, sex, and reproduction on fascist and ethnonationalist movements from the early 20th century to the present day.

Interdisciplinary Approach to Ethnonationalist Imaginaries

The study aims to shed light on ideologies that foster exclusion and hate based on race, gender, and sexuality. With an interdisciplinary and cross-cultural lens, the seminar series will examine contemporary U.S. masculinism, 20th-century European fascism, 21st-century global ethnonationalisms, and the online communities known as the “manosphere.” This comprehensive analysis will involve a plethora of seminars, lectures, art installations, and film screenings, featuring contributions from experts across various disciplines.

From the Apartheid Era to Ethnonationalism Study

Burnett’s personal experience growing up in South Africa during the apartheid has shaped his scholarly pursuit. His insights into race and ethnonationalism have led to this collaborative endeavor focused on the role of gender within historical and contemporary ethnonationalist movements. These unique perspectives will inform the seminar’s discourse and contribute to a deeper understanding of these complex issues.

Commencement and Collaborative Support

The seminar series will kick off with a lecture by Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a renowned expert on right-wing extremism. Beyond the Mellon Foundation’s funding, the project has garnered support from various departments and institutes at Penn State. Ten Penn State faculty members from diverse fields will form the backbone of the seminar’s working group. These faculty members, supported by two graduate assistants and a post-doctoral fellow funded by the grant, will ensure this vital research continues to inform and inspire.