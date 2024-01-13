en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Penn State Professor to Lead Interdisciplinary Study on Gender and Ethnonationalism

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Penn State Professor to Lead Interdisciplinary Study on Gender and Ethnonationalism

Scott Burnett, an assistant professor at Penn State, is spearheading a pioneering study, “Birthing the Nation: Gender, Sex and Reproduction in Ethnonationalist Imaginaries.” Funded by a $225,000 grant from the prestigious Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the two-year Sawyer Seminar series will delve into the impact of gender, sex, and reproduction on fascist and ethnonationalist movements from the early 20th century to the present day.

Interdisciplinary Approach to Ethnonationalist Imaginaries

The study aims to shed light on ideologies that foster exclusion and hate based on race, gender, and sexuality. With an interdisciplinary and cross-cultural lens, the seminar series will examine contemporary U.S. masculinism, 20th-century European fascism, 21st-century global ethnonationalisms, and the online communities known as the “manosphere.” This comprehensive analysis will involve a plethora of seminars, lectures, art installations, and film screenings, featuring contributions from experts across various disciplines.

From the Apartheid Era to Ethnonationalism Study

Burnett’s personal experience growing up in South Africa during the apartheid has shaped his scholarly pursuit. His insights into race and ethnonationalism have led to this collaborative endeavor focused on the role of gender within historical and contemporary ethnonationalist movements. These unique perspectives will inform the seminar’s discourse and contribute to a deeper understanding of these complex issues.

Commencement and Collaborative Support

The seminar series will kick off with a lecture by Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a renowned expert on right-wing extremism. Beyond the Mellon Foundation’s funding, the project has garnered support from various departments and institutes at Penn State. Ten Penn State faculty members from diverse fields will form the backbone of the seminar’s working group. These faculty members, supported by two graduate assistants and a post-doctoral fellow funded by the grant, will ensure this vital research continues to inform and inspire.

0
Education United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Swami Vivekananda's 162nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated by ACKHSA in Silchar
The 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a revered philosopher, spiritual leader, and social reformer, was commemorated with reverence and respect by the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students’ Association (ACKHSA) in Silchar. The celebration, ardent and full of vigor, took place at the Silchar Press Club, illuminating the venue with teachings and legacy of the
Swami Vivekananda's 162nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated by ACKHSA in Silchar
McCourtney Institute to Host Gen Z Political Voices, Celebrate South African Democracy
10 mins ago
McCourtney Institute to Host Gen Z Political Voices, Celebrate South African Democracy
Hye Seon from 'Single's Inferno' Empowers Fan to Pursue Higher Education
18 mins ago
Hye Seon from 'Single's Inferno' Empowers Fan to Pursue Higher Education
Lifology Foundation Presents 'India Intelligence Report' to CBSE
3 mins ago
Lifology Foundation Presents 'India Intelligence Report' to CBSE
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
4 mins ago
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
Open House at Penn State Hazleton: A Gateway to Prospective Students
10 mins ago
Open House at Penn State Hazleton: A Gateway to Prospective Students
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Rampage 'Homecoming': An Evening of High-Profile Wrestling Matches
33 seconds
AEW Rampage 'Homecoming': An Evening of High-Profile Wrestling Matches
Basketball Triumph: Stetson Dominates Queens (NC) in a 84-66 Win
36 seconds
Basketball Triumph: Stetson Dominates Queens (NC) in a 84-66 Win
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Summoned for Fourth Time amid Excise Policy Scam Probe
41 seconds
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Summoned for Fourth Time amid Excise Policy Scam Probe
Roger Stone's Threat to Swalwell Ignites Controversy, DOJ Yet to Respond
53 seconds
Roger Stone's Threat to Swalwell Ignites Controversy, DOJ Yet to Respond
BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP's Youth Voter Outreach Efforts
2 mins
BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP's Youth Voter Outreach Efforts
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
4 mins
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
4 mins
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
4 mins
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
5 mins
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app