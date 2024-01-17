Penn State Leads Multi-State Collaboration to Develop Smart Power Grids for Rural Areas

In a major stride towards integrating smart power grids in rural areas, research teams from Penn State University, in conjunction with other universities across Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Tennessee, have landed a robust funding support. A $10 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), further matched by industry stakeholders to total $20 million, has been allocated to expedite the introduction of smart grid technologies. These technologies, capable of adapting to local usage variations and incorporating sustainable energy sources and novel technologies such as electric vehicle charging stations, are at the heart of this initiative.

Addressing Rural Electric Companies' Concerns

Rural electric companies, often reticent to embrace such systems due to cost implications and uncertainties, are the primary target of this initiative. The Penn State team, benefiting from a $750,000 slice of the ARC grant, has set its sights on enhancing the resilience of the power grid managed by Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative Inc. This grid caters to almost 20,000 people scattered across multiple counties in Pennsylvania.

Utilizing HILLTOP+ Simulation Platform

The research teams will utilize the HILLTOP+ microgrid simulation platform, an MIT brainchild. This platform will facilitate the modeling and testing of varying scenarios with meticulous timing, such as responding to power outages instigated by storms. The HILLTOP+ will effectively function as a virtual 'safe space' that enables rural electric utilities to gain confidence in deploying smart grid technologies.

Opportunities for Energy Tech Startups

This project also presents a golden opportunity for energy tech startups. They can test the compatibility of their new smart grid components within the simulated environment before actual deployment. This initiative, thus, not only advances the integration of smart grids into rural areas but also fosters innovation and growth within the energy tech industry.