Penn State Board of Trustees to Hold Public Meeting: Encourages Public Participation

The Penn State Board of Trustees is poised to hold its next public assembly on February 15-16 at the University Park campus. Aiming for transparency and public involvement, the board has made provisions for both these sessions to be open to the public, with a live streaming option also available.

Committee Meetings Pave the Way

Committee meetings are set to inaugurate the proceedings at 12:45 p.m. on February 15 at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. These meetings, which serve as a precursor to the main event, will witness discussions on various topics, decisions on key issues, and the laying out of the agenda for the full board meeting. The board encourages public engagement, inviting individuals to submit their comments on the issues that the trustees will deliberate upon.

The Full Board Meeting

Following the committee meetings, the full board gathering is slated for 1:00 p.m. on February 16, at the same venue. The session will encompass comprehensive discussions on the points raised and decisions made during the committee meetings. The board, remaining steadfast in its commitment to transparency, will continue to welcome the free expression of public views on the issues under consideration.

Accessing Information and Proceedings

For those interested in the proceedings, detailed schedules, access to livestream links, past meeting minutes, and additional information regarding the Board of Trustees are readily available on their official website. The board’s dedication to transparency and public involvement is manifested in its efforts to make these resources easily accessible.