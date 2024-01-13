en English
Penn State Alumni Bolster School of Hospitality with Philanthropic Gifts

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Penn State Alumni Bolster School of Hospitality with Philanthropic Gifts

Recent Penn State alumni have generously donated to the School of Hospitality Management (SHM), significantly enhancing support for students. SHM, one of the oldest hospitality programs in the nation, prepares students for the ever-evolving hospitality industry’s technical and interpersonal demands. As a part of this philanthropic drive, a spotlight series will highlight the contributing alumni, shedding light on their journey and the impact of their contributions on current students.

Fostering Growth Through Gifts

Donna Quadri-Felitti, director of SHM, underlines the pivotal role these donations play. They provide scholarships, emergency aid, research grants, and internship opportunities, all of which are integral to the students’ academic and professional journey. Quadri-Felitti emphasizes, ‘Our alumni’s gifts are instrumental in shaping the future of our students and the hospitality industry.’

The David Irish ‘Grit’ Award

Among these alumni is David Irish, a 2019 SHM graduate. Irish’s journey, from entry-level positions to a leadership role at Panda Restaurant Group, is a testament to his tenacity. The same perseverance is celebrated through the David Irish ‘Grit’ Award that he established. The award recognizes students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate leadership through industry-based work. Quadri-Felitti lauds Irish’s commitment and his role in inspiring the current students.

Aligning with Penn State’s Mission

These philanthropic efforts resonate with Penn State’s land-grant mission of fostering service, leadership, research, and economic development. The donations impact not just the students and the university, but also families and communities, both local and global. The series of gifts from recent alumni, like Irish, underlines the broader implications of the university’s mission, highlighting the ripple effect of such contributions.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

