Penn State Altoona's Marissa Carney Takes the Stage in Fight Against Eating Disorders at Northwestern University

In the heart of winter, as Northwestern University's campus braces for another chilly February evening, inside one of its auditoriums, warmth and hope are about to take center stage. Marissa Carney, Penn State Altoona's media relations coordinator, is stepping into the spotlight, not with a press release or a media advisory in hand, but with a dance piece that tells a story far more personal. Titled 'Recovery', her performance is a poignant narrative of her own battle with anorexia, chosen to be part of the inaugural 'This Is My Brave' event, a collaborative initiative by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD) and 'This Is My Brave'. Set to unfold live and streamed online on Tuesday, Feb. 27, during Eating Disorders Awareness Week, the event marks a significant moment for those fighting to bring eating disorders into the public conversation.

A Stage for the Brave

The 'This Is My Brave' event at Northwestern University represents a novel approach to confronting the stigmas and silence often surrounding eating disorders. By showcasing a diverse array of expressive forms—song, dance, poetry, and spoken story—the initiative aims to forge a connection with audiences that goes beyond statistics and clinical discussions. For Carney, the opportunity to contribute her dance, 'Recovery', is not just an artistic expression but a testament to her personal journey from struggle to healing. The event, featuring 21 individuals each sharing their lived experience with an eating disorder, underscores the diverse and pervasive nature of these conditions, challenging the stereotypes and misconceptions that often cloud public perception.

Shining a Light on Eating Disorders

Eating Disorders Awareness Week is a time dedicated to educating the public about the realities of eating disorders, which affect millions worldwide yet remain misunderstood by many. The collaboration between ANAD and 'This Is My Brave' for this event highlights the evolving strategies in the fight against eating disorders—moving from silence to storytelling, from isolation to communal support. By offering tickets for online purchase, the organizers aim to extend their reach, ensuring that the message of hope and resilience can resonate with a global audience. Through her participation, Carney becomes a beacon of hope for many, embodying the courage it takes to share one's story and the power of art to heal and inspire.

A Community of Support and Awareness

The impact of 'This Is My Brave' extends beyond the individuals on stage to touch the lives of viewers who may be struggling in silence. For many, seeing and hearing firsthand accounts of recovery can be a pivotal step in seeking help or understanding a loved one's battle with an eating disorder. This initiative also serves as a reminder of the importance of community in the journey towards recovery—a theme that resonates deeply with Carney's own story. As the event approaches, the anticipation builds not just for an evening of powerful performances but for the potential ripple effect it may have in raising awareness, reducing stigma, and fostering a more supportive environment for those affected by eating disorders.

The collaboration between ANAD and 'This Is My Brave' at Northwestern University is a stirring reminder that bravery can take many forms—sometimes, it's the courage to share one's story with the world, dance and all. As Marissa Carney prepares to take the stage with her piece 'Recovery', she joins a chorus of voices that refuse to be silenced, advocating for awareness, understanding, and, ultimately, healing in the face of eating disorders.