Penn Museum Ignites Controversy with Hasty Burial of Remains from Morton Cranial Collection

In a swirl of controversy, the Penn Museum has conducted a premature burial for 19 Black Philadelphians previously held in the notorious Morton Cranial Collection, ahead of a public ceremony initially slated for Saturday. The decision by the museum has sparked significant backlash, with critics accusing it of hastening the burial process and sidelining descendant groups from the crucial decision-making process.

Morton Cranial Collection: A Controversial Legacy

The remains, which had been part of the museum's collection since 1966, were interred in Eden Cemetery in Collingdale, Delaware County. This collection, assembled by the infamous eugenicist Samuel Morton in the mid-1800s, had been utilized to buttress white supremacist theories. The Penn Museum's actions have been met with shock and condemnation from community members and academics alike, who argue that the institution has failed to demonstrate appropriate care for the remains and due consideration for the community's concerns.

Questionable Research and Descendant Identification

Critics contend that the museum fell short in conducting comprehensive research to identify descendants and overlooked significant biographical information. A prime example of this is the case of John Voorhees, whose remains were eventually excluded from the burial due to his Indigenous heritage. Such oversights highlight the inadequacy of the museum's efforts to respect and acknowledge the complex identities of those whose remains it held.

Racial Justice Protests and Museum Reevaluation

In the wake of racial justice protests in 2020, the museum, which had acquired the collection in 1966 and employed it for teaching and research, embarked on a reassessment of the collection. Despite objections and alternative proposals from groups like Finding Ceremony, the museum persisted with its plans, citing a court ruling that supported its approach.

The Penn Museum's handling of this sensitive issue, particularly its alleged rush to bury these remains without sufficient consultation with descendant groups, throws into sharp relief the importance of ethical considerations in dealing with such collections. The controversy surrounding this case is a stark reminder of the need for institutions to show respect and care, not just for the remains they hold, but also for the communities these remains originally belonged to.