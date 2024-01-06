Peninsula Home Fund Continues to Garner Donations Post-Holidays, Totaling $120,346.75

In the wake of the holiday season, a beacon of hope continues to shine on the North Olympic Peninsula: the Peninsula Home Fund. Despite the passing of the traditional season of giving, donations have remained robust, totaling $120,346.75 as of January 3rd. This charitable initiative, run by Olympic Community Action Programs (OlyCAP), extends a helping hand to residents of Clallam and Jefferson counties, providing vouchers that can be used for pressing needs such as food, child care, clothing, and other essentials.

The ‘Hand Up’ Initiative

Rather than providing a simple ‘handout,’ the Peninsula Home Fund empowers people dealing with unexpected emergency expenses. Its mission is to help them stay, or become, engaged and productive members of the community. The fund kicks off its donation campaign on Thanksgiving and continues to collect contributions throughout the holiday season. However, it welcomes donations year-round, allowing the spirit of giving to pervade well beyond the holidays.

Donation and Acknowledgment

Donations are federally tax-deductible and can be made via mail, online, or at any First Fed branch. Donors have the option to be acknowledged in the Peninsula Daily News or remain anonymous, as per their preference. Importantly, the fund is conscientious about its use of donations: only 10% of the fund is allocated for administrative costs, ensuring that the bulk of the contributions directly benefit those in need.

Application and Disbursement

For those seeking assistance, applying is made easy. Individuals can apply online through OlyCAP’s website or by phone if internet access is not available. The responsibility of disbursements lies on the shoulders of Cherish Cronmiller, OlyCAP’s executive director. This ensures that the donations are used judiciously, creating a safety net for local residents genuinely in need.