Pets

PenFed Foundation and Canine Companions Unite to Address Service Dog Shortage

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
PenFed Foundation and Canine Companions Unite to Address Service Dog Shortage

The PenFed Foundation, in a momentous partnership with Canine Companions, has launched a nationwide initiative to counteract the alarming scarcity of volunteer puppy raisers for service dogs. This unprecedented campaign seeks to attract individual volunteers and stimulate corporations to back employees eager to foster service dogs within the workplace.

Addressing the Service Dog Shortage

An adorable 10-week-old Labrador/Golden Retriever mix named Pilot, currently under the nurturing care of the PenFed Foundation President, is the charming symbol of the campaign. The President underscored the transformative, often life-saving impact of service dogs, emphasizing the pressing need to diminish the wait time for those in dire need of assistance.

Canine Companions: Lifesavers on a Leash

Established in 1975, Canine Companions has gained acclaim for providing expertly trained service dogs without charging a cent. Despite their noble work, they grapple with a wait time stretching up to two years for a service dog, a delay primarily attributed to the dearth of volunteer raisers.

Workplace Impact of Puppy Raising

Since 2018, the CEO of PenFed Credit Union has championed the puppy raising program, underscoring its positive ripple effects in the workplace, including bolstering morale and instilling a sense of purpose. Volunteers are indispensable, playing a crucial role in socializing puppies from as young as eight weeks until they reach 18 months, at which point they embark on their professional training journey at Canine Companions.

Contributions of the PenFed Foundation

The PenFed Foundation, buoyed by the support of PenFed Credit Union, has generously contributed over $50 million to assist military members and their families. This act of benevolence ensures the majority of donations go directly to its programs.

Pets United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

