en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

PEN America Partners with Scholastic to Combat Book Bans and Support Authors

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
PEN America Partners with Scholastic to Combat Book Bans and Support Authors

Amidst an escalating wave of book bans, PEN America, an organization dedicated to defending the freedom to read, has secured new funding from international publisher Scholastic. The funding aims to enhance support for authors, particularly those who create children’s books, thereby reinforcing their commitment to upholding the freedom to read and write.

Enhanced Support for Authors

This seed funding will empower PEN America to provide rapid-response support for authors whose books face bans. The support includes offering information, resources, and strategies to combat censorship, as well as digital safety measures against online hate and harassment. Although the program will initially offer individualized support to Scholastic authors, the resources developed will be made accessible to all authors in need.

Scholastic’s Stand Against Censorship

This partnership with Scholastic comes after the publisher’s earlier pledge to counteract restrictive laws on children’s access to books. Scholastic had previously faced criticism for contributing to censorship. Now, the company’s commitment to combating book bans and supporting targeted authors is more evident than ever.

PEN America’s Fight for Reading Rights

In 2023, PEN America has been at the forefront of legal battles to protect reading rights. The organization recently won a case against an Iowa state law that sought to ban books with sexual content and restrict education on gender identity and sexual orientation for younger students. PEN America is also part of an ongoing lawsuit in Florida regarding school book bans. Over the past years, the organization has documented thousands of book bans affecting a vast number of writers, particularly impacting authors from marginalized communities.

0
Education Human Rights United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Witchcraft Degree Launched at Kenya's University of Machakos

By Israel Ojoko

Orange County Education Board Candidates Discuss Teacher Unions and Education Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Harford County Commission for Women Invites Nominations for Leading Women Awards

By Sakchi Khandelwal

From Court Defendant to Respected Attorney: Alyssa Campbell's Unexpected Journey to Law

By BNN Correspondents

UK Government Restricts International Students from Bringing Family Me ...
@Education · 4 mins
UK Government Restricts International Students from Bringing Family Me ...
heart comment 0
Wellington Mourns Richard Fox While an Old Mystery Finds Resolution

By Salman Khan

Wellington Mourns Richard Fox While an Old Mystery Finds Resolution
A Sweet Fundraiser: Muscatine High School’s ‘Muskie’s Big Top’ Cake Auction

By Hadeel Hashem

A Sweet Fundraiser: Muscatine High School's 'Muskie's Big Top' Cake Auction
NBME Invests $604,000 in Albright College’s TExpL Program to Revolutionize STEMM Education

By BNN Correspondents

NBME Invests $604,000 in Albright College's TExpL Program to Revolutionize STEMM Education
HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan’s University Diploma to Constitutional Court

By Safak Costu

HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
9 seconds
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
13 seconds
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
15 seconds
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards
15 seconds
The FA Cup: A Blend of History, Glory, and Financial Rewards
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
25 seconds
The Fight Against Fentanyl: A Mother's Crusade for Awareness After Tragic Loss
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
31 seconds
Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care
Brazil's MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024
36 seconds
Brazil's MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
1 min
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
Carragher Criticizes Jota's Penalty Decision Amid Liverpool's Victory
1 min
Carragher Criticizes Jota's Penalty Decision Amid Liverpool's Victory
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app