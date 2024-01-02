PEN America Partners with Scholastic to Combat Book Bans and Support Authors

Amidst an escalating wave of book bans, PEN America, an organization dedicated to defending the freedom to read, has secured new funding from international publisher Scholastic. The funding aims to enhance support for authors, particularly those who create children’s books, thereby reinforcing their commitment to upholding the freedom to read and write.

Enhanced Support for Authors

This seed funding will empower PEN America to provide rapid-response support for authors whose books face bans. The support includes offering information, resources, and strategies to combat censorship, as well as digital safety measures against online hate and harassment. Although the program will initially offer individualized support to Scholastic authors, the resources developed will be made accessible to all authors in need.

Scholastic’s Stand Against Censorship

This partnership with Scholastic comes after the publisher’s earlier pledge to counteract restrictive laws on children’s access to books. Scholastic had previously faced criticism for contributing to censorship. Now, the company’s commitment to combating book bans and supporting targeted authors is more evident than ever.

PEN America’s Fight for Reading Rights

In 2023, PEN America has been at the forefront of legal battles to protect reading rights. The organization recently won a case against an Iowa state law that sought to ban books with sexual content and restrict education on gender identity and sexual orientation for younger students. PEN America is also part of an ongoing lawsuit in Florida regarding school book bans. Over the past years, the organization has documented thousands of book bans affecting a vast number of writers, particularly impacting authors from marginalized communities.