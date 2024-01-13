Pembroke Ushers in New Era with $14 Million Downtown Revitalization Project

Breaking ground in Pembroke, North Carolina, a transformative $14 million downtown revitalization project ushers in a new era of connectivity and progress. The ambitious endeavor, strategically designed to bridge the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNC Pembroke) and the Lumbee Tribe’s headquarters, promises to redefine the town’s landscape and community spirit.

Revamping Infrastructure

Set to span over 20 months, the large-scale project is primed to overhaul the town’s infrastructure, infusing it with modernity and functionality. From the addition of two-way left turn lanes on N.C. 711 to the creation of bike and pedestrian pathways, the initiative is a testament to Pembroke’s commitment to progress and inclusivity.

Moreover, the project involves the replacement of deteriorated infrastructures. Overhead power lines, lighting, crosswalks, ramps, and sidewalks are all earmarked for renovation, paving the way for a safer, more accessible Pembroke. Additionally, the project will address subsurface stormwater and sewer systems, indicating a comprehensive approach to infrastructure improvement.

Fostering Community Growth

Pembroke’s Mayor, Greg Cummings, underscored the project’s potential in driving the community’s future success. By boosting business, enhancing safety, and uplifting residents’ quality of life, the project serves as a catalyst for the town’s evolution.

UNC Pembroke’s Chancellor, Robin Gary Cummings, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the project’s pivotal role in supporting the town’s transformation and growth. With the university witnessing an increase in enrollment and academic offerings, the project holds the potential to enhance the university-town synergy.

State Senator Danny Britt voiced optimism about the project’s potential to lure prospective students and their families to UNCP. The recent addition of businesses like the A.S. Thomas Center, Wing Company, Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Cook Out, Just Love Coffee Café, and Slim Chickens has already begun contributing to the town’s development, setting the stage for a dynamic, livelier Pembroke.

Building Partnerships

Town Councilman Channing Jones credited the project’s funding success to the strength of partnerships, notably with the Lumbee Tribe, and firm relationships at various government levels. N.C. Representative Jarrod Lowery and Grady Hunt, a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation, extended their support for the project, highlighting its potential to positively impact local businesses and community safety.

Backed by a BUILD grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the project is a testament to Pembroke’s collective vision of growth and development, poised to turn the page on a new chapter of progress.