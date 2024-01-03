Pembroke Nears Launch of Community Power Initiative

Pembroke, a small town with an ambitious vision, is on the brink of an energy revolution. A year ago, residents gave their nod to the concept of community power, a move that could redefine the town’s energy landscape. Since then, the town’s Energy Committee has been tirelessly laboring through 2023 to secure regulatory permissions and finalize the intricacies of the program.

Embracing the Power of Community

Community power, a boon granted by state law, allows towns and cities to buy electricity from the open market and resell it to their constituents—residents and small businesses. This transformative shift opens doors to potentially lower electricity rates and expanded access to renewable energy sources. Thus far, these benefits were the exclusive domain of large commercial users. Now, the scale has been tipped, and the potential of community power is being harnessed for homes and small businesses.

Community Power, a Growing Trend

In the past two years, more than 50 towns and cities have either implemented community power or are on the verge of doing so. The allure is undeniable—lower electricity rates. But the savings are not uniform. They fluctuate based on location and other variables. In this new energy paradigm, residents in participating communities can choose to switch to community power or remain loyal to their existing utility provider. It’s worth noting that the latter will continue to manage billing and levy charges for the transmission and distribution of electricity.

Pembroke Joins the Community Power Coalition

Pembroke isn’t navigating this transformative journey solo. The town is a member of the Community Power Coalition, a nonprofit entity committed to assisting communities in decoding the complexities tied to setting up community power programs. As the town gears up for the launch, residents can expect to receive information letters starting January 22. A public meeting to further elucidate the program details is slated for January 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pembroke Academy auditorium. This is more than just a town’s switch to a different power source. It’s an embodiment of community resilience and a collective step towards a sustainable future.