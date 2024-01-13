Peloton Group's Generous Tip Boosts Servers' Spirits and Incomes

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and generosity, a local Peloton group in Massachusetts, known as Wicked Smaht Zone, has left two servers at Red's Kitchen and Tavern in Peabody, a whopping $7,200 tip. The substantial sum was anonymously and discreetly left for Raisa Zan and Nicole Boiardi, who split the amount among their coworkers. This act of kindness, a testament to the group's ethos, comes as a welcome financial boost, particularly since servers in the U.S. often make a base wage of $2.13 an hour before tips, leaving them heavily reliant on gratuities.

A Generous Surprise

The group of 40 members had come in for a meal at the tavern and left behind the generous tip without any fanfare. Both Zan and Boiardi expressed their astonishment and gratitude for the unexpected gift. Zan, acknowledging the unpredictability of their income, noted how much the tip meant to her. Boiardi, on the other hand, had recently assisted her daughter in purchasing a truck and planned to invest in her small business. The generous tip will undoubtedly contribute to these endeavors.

Wicked Smaht Zone: Charitable Cycling Community

Wicked Smaht Zone was founded by Josh Vernon during the COVID-19 pandemic. The local Peloton group has a track record of leaving large tips at restaurants. Previous gestures include a $3,600 tip at Lowell's Restaurant in Mendon and a $4,600 tip at Plymouth's Tavern. But their generosity doesn't end there. Wicked Smaht Zone is also known for their charitable contributions, having recently raised $7,200 in tips for a charity that provides meals to those in need during the pandemic.

Inspiring Acts of Kindness

The group's acts of kindness extend beyond their own community with the hope of inspiring others to engage in similar gestures, even if it is as simple as buying a coffee for a stranger. Their story serves as a powerful reminder of the community's strength, especially during such unprecedented times, and the impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have on those around us.