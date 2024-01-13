en English
Pee Dee Braces for Severe Weather: High Winds, Storms, and Flooding Expected

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Pee Dee Braces for Severe Weather: High Winds, Storms, and Flooding Expected

As the sun rises over the Pee Dee region on January 12, the residents are bracing for a potential onslaught of hazardous weather conditions. A powerful storm system, which initially brewed over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, is set to introduce a warm front to northeastern South Carolina, followed by a cold front in the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has flagged the possibility of perilous driving conditions due to wind gusts exceeding 45 mph, and a wind advisory may soon be in effect.

Increased Severe Weather Risk

The forecast doesn’t stop at blustery winds. It also highlights a risk of severe storms, with winds reaching a menacing 60 mph, the appearance of isolated tornadoes, and the fall of large hail. The Pee Dee area finds itself under an enhanced risk of severe weather, a situation classified as Level 3 in severity. While the day will start with partly sunny skies, the chances of showers and thunderstorms will escalate towards the afternoon and evening. Temperature swings are also expected, ranging from the upper 60s during the day to the lower 40s when night falls. Rain probabilities are a formidable 70 to 90 percent.

Flood Warnings in Place

As if the severe weather risk wasn’t enough, the region is also under the strain of two flood warnings. Black Creek at Quinby is anticipated to cause minor flooding in Florence and Darlington counties. On the other hand, the Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee is expected to cause moderate flooding in Florence, Marlboro, and Marion counties. The Black Creek is predicted to crest above flood stage on January 13, while the Great Pee Dee River is set to reach a significant level by January 16. These flooding events could impact timberland, farmland, access roads, and industrial plant operations along the river, affecting both livelihoods and daily life.

Previous Storm Damage and Labor Department Recovery

The impending storm system isn’t the first to wreak havoc in the Pee Dee region. The area has recently experienced a severe storm that damaged homes, toppled power lines, and felled trees. Alongside the weather woes, the U.S. Department of Labor has recovered over $47,000 in back wages for employees at two Myrtle Beach area daycares. As the residents prepare for the incoming weather conditions, they also deal with the aftermath of previous storms and labor issues, showing their resilience and determination amidst adversity.

United States Weather
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

