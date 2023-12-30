en English
Business

Peak Engagement Season: Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:31 am EST
Peak Engagement Season: Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds

During the peak engagement season in the United States, which spans from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day, a crucial decision confronts prospective couples – should they choose lab-grown or natural diamond engagement rings? According to Paul Zimnisky, a financial and diamond industry analyst, natural diamonds, despite their impracticality, are becoming increasingly rare due to dwindling supplies, potentially inflating their value. On the other hand, lab-grown diamonds have seen a 38% sales boom, raking in $12 billion in 2022. These diamonds are not only chemically and visually identical to their natural counterparts but also come at a reduced price and offer an ethical alternative. However, they do not appreciate in value and might face hurdles in the resale market as their prices plummet.

COVID-19 Influence and Market Projections

Interestingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has left its mark on diamond sales, with consumers diverting their funds to luxury goods amidst travel and dining restrictions. Signet Jewelers, the largest diamond conglomerate in the US, reported a slump in engagements due to the pandemic’s constraints on dating opportunities but remains optimistic about a resurgence in engagements and weddings in the near future.

As natural diamond resources become increasingly scarce, the current period might be the opportune time to invest in them before prices are predicted to soar starting mid-2024. On the flip side, the lab-grown diamond market, riding on its recent success, is projected to hit $18 billion by 2024.

(Read Also: U.S. Virgin Islands to Restore Historic Sites with $1.9M Recovery Grants)

Lab-Grown Diamonds: A New Trend?

Novita Diamonds, a pioneering force in Australia’s lab-grown diamond industry, boasts a catalogue of over 2400 lab-grown diamonds and has witnessed a surge in consumer preference for these diamonds. Their identical appearance, ethical sourcing, and affordability, combined with an average savings of 75-80%, make them an increasingly popular choice over natural diamonds. The company offers a wide range of lab-grown diamonds and bespoke services for crafting custom-made engagement rings at a fraction of the cost of natural diamonds.

Lab-grown diamonds are becoming a jewelry industry favorite due to their cost-effectiveness and quality, being 40-50% cheaper than similar natural diamonds. With fewer imperfections and more control over laboratory procedures, lab-grown diamonds present a more affordable and attractive option for engagement rings, potentially heralding a new trend.

(Read Also: Navigating Post-Holiday Financial Stress: A Comprehensive Guide)

Looking Ahead

As the price of lab-grown diamonds continues to decrease, they might soon be regarded as costume jewelry, attracting a different consumer base. With a contrasting future for natural and lab-grown diamonds, the choice between the two will hinge on individual consumer’s values, financial considerations, and long-term investment goals.

Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

