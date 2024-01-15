Peacock Theater Red Carpet Event: A Dazzling Display of Celebrity Fashion

On January 15th, a red carpet event at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles turned into a spectacular display of fashion. Celebrity attendees, including Riley Keough from 'Daisy Jones & the Six', Ali Wong from 'Beef', and Jeremy Allen White from 'The Bear', took the evening to another level with their striking designer outfits. The ambiance was reminiscent of a high-end fashion show, with an array of breathtaking attire, from sequined gowns to dramatically transparent dresses.

Stars Shine with Striking Fashion Choices

Emily Blunt, known for her roles in 'A Quiet Place' and 'Mary Poppins Returns', attended the event in a regal red Armani Privé gown. She was accompanied by her husband, John Krasinski, on the red carpet, making a stunning couple appearance. Margot Robbie, the leading lady in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Suicide Squad', wore a custom red Balmain gown, accentuated by Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry. Adding to the list of stars in red was Jennifer Aniston, who chose a custom Dolce & Gabbana bustier top with feather details and matching light wool pants. Her unconventional yet chic choice was one of the standout looks of the evening.

Unconventional Outfits that Turned Heads

Not all stars chose to stick to traditional red carpet attire. Some celebrities took the opportunity to push the boundaries of typical formal wear. Dua Lipa, a Grammy Award-winning singer, wore a strapless Prada gown, while Elizabeth Debicki opted for a unique look with high waisted wide leg black trousers paired with a shimmering sheer tank bodice. Despite the risks, both managed to pull off their respective looks, adding a fresh twist to the red carpet.

Celebrities Who Stood Out

While some celebrities chose daringly unusual outfits to make a statement, others stood out for their classic and elegant choices. Rosamund Pike, Emma Corrin, and Jennifer Aniston were among those who stole the show with their elegant ensembles. Danielle Brooks and Reese Witherspoon also made a point to accessorize with high-end jewelry, enhancing their already impressive outfits. The event saw other actors like Colman Domingo, America Ferrera, Matt Bomer, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sheryl Lee Ralph making a strong fashion statement with their modern, fashion-forward looks.