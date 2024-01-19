Peach Pass Expands Interoperability to Ten More States

The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) has made a significant advancement in the interoperability of the Peach Pass system. In a move designed to enhance customer convenience, Peach Pass users can now use their transponders on E-ZPass toll facilities in ten additional states. This development is an extension of the initial partnership formed last fall, bringing the total number of states where Peach Pass is accepted to 18.

Expansion of Peach Pass System

The states now included in this partnership are Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Minnesota, and Delaware. This means that Peach Pass users can now travel across these states' toll roads with increased ease, without the need to create separate tolling accounts.

How to Utilize the Service

To take advantage of this service, residents only need an active Peach Pass account and transponder. These can be easily obtained online, allowing for a seamless transition for users. The expanded interoperability also extends to E-ZPass holders from the 18 states, who can now use their transponders on Georgia's express lanes.

Benefits of the Partnership

Jannine Miller, the executive director of SRTA, emphasized the benefits this expansion brings to Peach Pass members. She pointed out that the partnership boosts convenience for business travel and road trips in the new year. The partnership, she noted, facilitates seamless toll payments while traveling through the partnering states, eliminating the need for multiple tolling accounts and enhancing the overall travel experience.