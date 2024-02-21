Peach at The Beach: A Spirited Summer Music Bash Set to Rock Atlantic City

As the summer sun begins its ascent, painting the sky with hues of gold and orange, music enthusiasts and festival-goers alike are buzzing with anticipation for an event that promises to be the epitome of summer vibes. The Peach at The Beach music event, announced for July 13, is not just a concert; it's a celebration of music, community, and the indomitable spirit of the Peach Music Festival, which takes a break this year. Located at the picturesque Summer Concert Stage at ISLAND Water Park Showboat Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., this event is poised to be a beacon of joy, uniting fans under the banner of peach, love, and happiness.

A Lineup That Speaks Volumes

At the heart of Peach at The Beach's allure is its stellar lineup, featuring headliners such as Joe Russo's Almost Dead, who are set to grace the stage with not one, but two electrifying sets. This band's unique take on the Grateful Dead's extensive catalog has earned them a loyal following, and their performance is highly anticipated. Further elevating the excitement, the lineup includes diverse acts like Dogs in a Pile, Trouble No More, reggae legend Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru, and the dynamic Karina Rykman. Each artist brings a unique flavor to the mix, promising a day of unforgettable music.

More Than Just Music

While the music undeniably forms the core of Peach at The Beach, the event is designed to offer a holistic experience. Attendees can look forward to waterpark DJ sets that blend the thrill of a waterpark adventure with the pulsating rhythms of live DJ performances. As night falls, the Bourbon Ballroom will transform into an epicenter of celebration, hosting after-parties that promise to keep the energy high and the spirits higher. This multifaceted approach ensures that the event offers something for everyone, whether you're there for the music, the community, or simply the joy of a shared experience.

With a limited capacity to preserve the event's intimate and community-focused atmosphere, tickets for Peach at The Beach are expected to be in high demand. Going on sale on February 23, they represent not just access to an event, but an invitation to be part of a day that encapsulates the essence of summer. The anticipation is palpable, with fans eager to secure their spot at what is set to be one of the season's highlights.