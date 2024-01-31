Peace Lutheran School's Penny War Raises Notable Funds for Local Women's Shelter

In the quaint town of Antigo, Wisconsin, Peace Lutheran School's students have made a commendable contribution to their local women's shelter, AVAIL, during their National Lutheran School Week celebrations. The school orchestrated a unique fundraising event known as a 'penny war', which, within a mere span of five days, raised an impressive $2,900.

Generating Awareness Through Fundraising

Principal Paul Thompson emphasized the importance of this event not just for the funds raised, but also for the awareness it kindled among the students. The exposure to the struggles that many in their community face has been an eye-opening experience for the young minds. The 'penny war' was more than just a fundraising event; it was a lesson in empathy and charity.

Benefiting the Local Women's Shelter

The funds accumulated are earmarked for AVAIL, a beacon of hope for women who have been victims of domestic violence or sexual assault. The amount raised will cater to the procurement of essential items for the residents of the shelter. Jane Flores, the Sexual Assault Coordinator at AVAIL, was blown away by the unexpected and considerable amount raised in such a brief period.

Amplifying Impact Through Matching Grants

But the impact of the students' efforts goes beyond the funds raised. AVAIL stands eligible for matching grants from the Department of Justice, which can magnify the effect of the donation exponentially. Every dollar contributed can attract matching funds up to $8, making the potential donation reach a staggering $23,000.

Competitive Spirit Fuels Fundraising

The 'penny war' was not just about charity, but also about healthy competition. The students were divided into teams, and the 8th grade class emerged victorious. 8th Grade Teacher Joseph Stimac attributes the successful fundraising to this competitive element, which sparked student engagement and increased donations. As a token of appreciation, Culver's donated enough ice cream to treat all the 200+ students, adding a sweet end to a noble cause.