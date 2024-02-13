Peace, Love & Rock N Roll: Christopher LaTorre's Musical Art Exhibition at the Queen of Rogues

This Saturday, the Queen of Rogues art center in Glenford, NY, will open its doors to Christopher LaTorre's 'Peace, Love & Rock N Roll' art exhibition. A Hudson Valley native, LaTorre's versatile artistic background includes cartooning, painting, stone masonry, sculpture, muralism, and music.

A Melting Pot of Passions

LaTorre's artwork is a unique blend of his passions for music and visual arts. The 'Peace, Love & Rock N Roll' exhibition, opening on February 17th at 6 pm, will showcase this fusion. Christopher LaTorre shares, "I've always been drawn to the raw energy of rock music and the power it holds. My art is a reflection of that energy, combined with my love for various art forms."

Star-Studded Collaborations

LaTorre's artistic journey has led him to collaborate with various renowned artists, including Matt Drenik, James Eliot Jones, Richie Scarlet, and Dennis Dunaway of Alice Cooper's band. His work has garnered attention for its ability to capture the essence of rock and roll culture.

A Recurring Celebration of Creativity

The 'Peace, Love & Rock N Roll' art exhibition is a recurring event happening every week until March 17, 2024. Gallery hours are on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Holiday Mondays from 11 am to 4 pm. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, February 17, from 3 pm to 5 pm, with a Members' Group Show also taking place.

Christopher LaTorre's 'Peace, Love & Rock N Roll' art exhibition promises to be a celebration of creativity, passion, and the enduring spirit of rock and roll. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the unique fusion of music and visual arts.

