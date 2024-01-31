PC Connection Set to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

In a major announcement, PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading provider of information technology solutions, has declared that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on February 14, 2024. The disclosure will be made after the market closes, and a related conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. EST, during which the company's management will discuss the results in detail.

Access to the Conference Call

Those interested in participating in the conference call can register to receive a unique PIN and the dial-in number. In addition to the call, a live webcast will be made available, along with replays, in the investor relations section of the Connection website, providing an easily accessible avenue for investors and other interested parties to stay abreast of the company's performance.

About PC Connection, Inc.

Headquartered in Merrimack, NH, PC Connection, Inc., commonly known as Connection, is a Fortune 1000 company renowned for delivering custom-configured computer systems overnight from its state-of-the-art technical configuration lab. The company has an impressive portfolio of over 2,500 technical certifications, and it effectively addresses complex customer issues across the United States.

Global Presence and Market Segmentation

Connection's international customers are catered to via GlobalServe, a subsidiary of the company. Connection operates through several divisions, each targeting different market segments. These include business solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, enterprise solutions for corporate technology buyers, and public sector solutions for government agencies and educational institutions. Each division offers a diverse range of IT products and services, leveraging an extensive product catalog and the expertise of specialized account managers.