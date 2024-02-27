PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse Rides into Columbus, Ohio with Mechanical Bull and More

Excitement mounts in Columbus, Ohio, as PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse gears up for its grand opening at Easton Town Center. This Thursday marks the launch of the state's first PBR venue, promising an unrivaled blend of country-themed entertainment and dining. Occupying the former premises of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, the establishment looks to become a new hotspot with its unique offerings and special events.

Advertisment

A New Destination for Country Fans and Foodies

Spanning 8,400 square feet, the PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse is more than just a restaurant; it's an experience. With a mechanical bull at its heart, patrons can test their riding skills or enjoy line dancing, while an LED media wall ensures sports fans don't miss out on any action. The menu is a delight for food enthusiasts, featuring a wide array of options from whiskey and alcohol to wings, ribs, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, salads, and desserts. Whether you're in for the thrill or the taste, PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse caters to all.

Saluting Heroes with 'Freedom Friday'

Advertisment

In a move to honor those who serve, PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse introduces 'Freedom Friday.' This weekly event is dedicated to military personnel, veterans, first responders, and public service members, offering them a space to unwind and feel appreciated. Additionally, the venue plans to roll out special promotions on wings, whiskey, tequila, and cocktails, ensuring that there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When and Where to Join the Fun

Located at 3950 Gramercy St., the PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse opens its doors to the public at 9 p.m. this Thursday, following an invitation-only preview. Regular operating hours are set from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. As the 16th location in the United States and the first in Ohio, it's a much-anticipated addition to Easton Town Center's vibrant scene.

As Columbus welcomes this new addition to its entertainment and dining landscape, the PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse is poised to become a beloved destination. Its unique blend of country-themed fun, delectable dining, and commitment to honoring America's heroes sets it apart, inviting residents and visitors alike to saddle up for an unforgettable experience.