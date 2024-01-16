Paynesville Bids Farewell to Bernard L. Stang: A Legacy of Faith and Family

Paynesville mourns the loss of its cherished citizen Bernard L. Stang, who passed away on January 14, 2024, at the age of 87. Living a life rooted in faith, family, and hard work, Bernard's legacy extends far beyond his immediate circle, echoing in the hearts of the entire community.

A Life Well Lived

Born on June 30, 1936, Bernard married Ramona Burg in 1957. Together, they nurtured a family and a farm, raising three sons in Zion Township. A man of many passions, Bernard found joy in farming, sports, music, and family gatherings. His Ram truck, a symbol of his hard work and determination, was among his prized possessions.

Service in Faith and Community

Deeply committed to his Catholic faith, Bernard was a devoted member of the St. Louis Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. His contributions to the church and the community were significant, and his presence will be dearly missed at the pews and community gatherings.

Saying Goodbye

The community will bid farewell to Bernard at a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on January 22, 2024, officiated by Reverend Glenn Krystosek. The service will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, and Bernard will be entombed in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum thereafter. Visitation opportunities are scheduled for January 21 and before the service on January 22, allowing community members to pay their respects and share their memories of Bernard.

Bernard leaves behind his wife, Ramona, their sons Marvin, Duane, and Steve, six grandchildren, and several siblings, along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives. His memory will be carried forward by those who loved and admired him, and his impact on the community of Paynesville will continue to resonate.