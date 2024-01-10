en English
Business

Payments Industry Shifts Focus: From Growth to Bottom-Line Optimization

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Payments Industry Shifts Focus: From Growth to Bottom-Line Optimization

In 2023, the payments and digital commerce industry underwent a significant transformation. The shift was not about new technologies or revolutionary products, but rather a strategic pivot by merchants. The focus shifted from top-line growth to bottom-line optimization, redefining success and failure within the industry. This marked a new era in the payments sector, where the emphasis is no longer on growth at all costs, but on efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Price War among Payment Processors

The year was marked by a price war among the largest payment processors in the United States. This competition had far-reaching effects on major industry players. It forced them to rethink their strategies, reshuffle their resources, and reevaluate their priorities. This pricing battle was a clear manifestation of the new merchant strategy, prioritizing bottom-line optimization over top-line growth.

Rise of Network Tokenization and Cost-saving Tools

Another significant development was the increased importance of network tokenization and other cost-saving tools. These technologies, though not new, gained newfound prominence as merchants sought higher authorization rates and lower interchange fees. The quest for cost-effectiveness made these tools indispensable, highlighting their role in the new merchant strategy.

Decline of Alternative and Local Payment Methods

Enthusiasm for alternative and local payment methods waned in 2023. Despite offering consumer choice, these payment methods were reassessed due to their management complexities and the marginal revenue they generated in a resource-limited environment. The shift in merchant strategy led to a reassessment of these payment methods, with a focus on bottom-line optimization.

Payment Orchestration: A Tool for Optimization

Payment orchestration, which was previously used chiefly for global expansion, shifted towards optimizing payment success rates through strategic routing and rules. Merchants began using failover strategies to reroute transactions during gateway downtimes and customizing routing logic to enhance acceptance rates and reduce costs. In the new era of the payments sector, payment orchestration has emerged as a key tool for achieving efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Looking ahead to 2024, we can expect a blend of growth and optimization strategies. These strategies will be informed by the lessons of the past two years, with payment technology, particularly orchestration, remaining crucial. Payment teams will continue to focus on optimization, managing payment methods, and ensuring connectivity in a world where resources are increasingly constrained.

Business United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

