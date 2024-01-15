en English
Paws in the Park Celebrates 30 Years of Community, Canines, and Care

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is priming the stage for the 30th-anniversary edition of Paws in the Park, scheduled for February 10th. This annual tradition, deeply rooted in Central Florida, brings together a multitude of dogs and their owners for a day of festivities and fun at Lake Eola. Expectations are high for this milestone year, and the community’s excitement is palpable.

A Fundraiser with a Heart

The event doubles as a fundraiser for Pet Alliance, an organization that provides support and care for over 4,000 dogs and cats annually. This year’s target of $176,000 is within sight, with over 60% already raised. The event is a testament to the power of community involvement and the shared love for our four-legged companions. Steve Bardy, the executive director of Pet Alliance, expressed his enthusiasm for the community’s participation in this landmark year.

More Than Just a Walk in the Park

But Paws in the Park is not just about the fundraising. It is a day filled with activities that both pets and their owners can enjoy. Alongside the pet costume contest, judged by celebrities and with cash prizes on offer, dogs can participate in dock diving and lure courses. Humans, in the meantime, can enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, and shopping. Pet adoption opportunities further underscore the event’s commitment to the welfare of animals.

Going the Extra Mile

Adding to the pet-centric nature of the event, Pet Alliance will be offering free vaccines through their mobile vet unit during the event. This gesture shows that the organization is not simply about raising funds but also about providing tangible, immediate support to the animals and their owners. The event is open to the public with fundraising opportunities, and additional information is available on the Pet Alliance website.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

