Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor star in WWI romance 'The History of Sound,' filming in New Jersey

Stars of acclaimed series 'Normal People' and 'The Crown', Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor, are currently filming a First World War romantic drama titled 'The History of Sound' in New Jersey. Dressed in period attire and exuding a crime gang aesthetic, the duo was captured sharing a light moment on set, showcasing their dynamic chemistry.

Advertisment

From Page to Screen: Adapting a Prize-Winning Novella

Based on Ben Shattuck's celebrated novella, 'The History of Sound' follows Lionel and David, two men whose love blossoms amidst their project to document the voices and music of the First World War era. This ambitious film, helmed by director Oliver Hermanus, aims to explore the depth of their forbidden bond against the backdrop of tumultuous times. Hermanus praised Mescal and O'Connor's performances, highlighting their off-screen friendship as a catalyst for their on-screen chemistry.

Actors' Perspectives on Portraying Queer Characters

Advertisment

Both actors, who have previously embraced roles portraying gay men, bring a nuanced understanding to their characters. Mescal, in particular, has openly discussed the importance of transcending mere sexual orientation to capture the full essence of a character. His approach, focusing on the universal themes of love and connection, aims to resonate with a broad audience, emphasizing the story's emotional core over specific identities.

Anticipation Builds for a 2025 Release

As filming progresses in New Jersey, anticipation for 'The History of Sound' grows. The project, which marks another significant collaboration between Mescal and O'Connor, is poised to offer audiences a poignant exploration of love, friendship, and the enduring power of music. With a release expected in 2025, the film promises to be a compelling addition to the genre of historical romantic drama, inviting viewers to experience the transformative power of sound and human connection.

As 'The History of Sound' moves closer to completion, its narrative of love transcending societal boundaries during an era of global upheaval promises to captivate and inspire. The collaboration between Mescal and O'Connor, under Hermanus's direction, is set to deliver a memorable cinematic experience, underscoring the timelessness of human emotions even in the face of historical adversity.