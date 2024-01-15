en English
Business

Paul Krugman Declares U.S. Inflation ‘Defeated’; Federal Reserve Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Paul Krugman Declares U.S. Inflation ‘Defeated’; Federal Reserve Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate, Paul Krugman, recently took to social media to share his insights on the current U.S. inflation rates. Analyzing the latest economic data, Krugman highlighted that the U.S. Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.9% over the last year, which decreased to 3.2% over the last six months. More illuminating was his examination of the Core CPI excluding unpredictable housing costs – it was at a mere 1.6% over the past six months. This suggests that the gravity of inflation appears less dire when the fluctuating housing costs are removed from the equation.

Market Expectations and the ‘Defeat’ of Inflation

Krugman also provided insights into market expectations for the CPI in 2024, which are anticipated to be around 2.3%. This indicates a significant decline in inflation expectations. He concluded his analysis by stating that inflation in the U.S. has been ‘defeated’, implying a normalization of inflation rates in the near future.

Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy

Meanwhile, a CNBC report from January 3, 2024, detailed the minutes of the Fed’s December meeting. It highlighted that the Fed officials are looking towards interest rate cuts in 2024, although a specific timeline hasn’t been outlined. The present policy rate hovers between 5.25% and 5.5%, with a projected reduction by three quarter-percentage points by the end of the year.

Easing Supply Chain Issues and Labor Market Balancing

The Fed acknowledged significant progress in combating inflation, with easing supply chain issues and concerted efforts to balance the labor market. This aligns with members’ projections of a long-term overnight borrowing rate of 2%. Despite such a positive outlook, the Fed maintains a cautious stance due to high uncertainty, with some members advocating for maintaining higher rates should inflation persist.

Market Expectations and the Future of U.S. Economy

Market expectations, as per Fed funds futures trading, indicate potential cuts bringing the fed funds rate to between 3.75% and 4%. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin emphasized the risks associated with achieving a ‘soft landing’ for the economy. The Fed also continues to reduce bond holdings, with discussions on wrapping up this process expected to be publicized well in advance.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

