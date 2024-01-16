Paul Catterson Ascends to General Manager at ZTransform: A Strategic Pivot Point

Paul Catterson, a seasoned industry professional with a diverse portfolio of experience, has ascended to the role of general manager at ZTransform, an integration and engineering firm. In this newly-minted position, Catterson will be the linchpin for the execution of company initiatives, project management, and client relationships, bringing his extensive industry experience accrued from various organizations to the fore.

A Strategic Shift

Previously serving as the VP of strategy, Catterson first boarded the ZTransform ship in the early days of 2023. His strategic insight and industry acumen, honed across diverse organizations ranging from nascent startups to Fortune 100 companies, were instrumental in the company's market expansion and recent rebranding efforts. His promotion to general manager is viewed within the company as both a natural progression and a necessary strategic shift.

Industry Stalwart

Over the course of his career, Catterson has held leadership positions in systems integration, media operations, and media business consulting. He has notably served as the senior director and GM of content services at Comcast Technology Solutions and VP of solutions at Diversified. His broad spectrum of experience is expected to infuse ZTransform with fresh perspectives and innovative strategies.

A Vote of Confidence

Ben Wolk, ZTransform's managing partner, expressed high praise for Catterson's industry experience and leadership abilities. Founder Erik Utter echoes this sentiment, expressing confidence in Catterson's capacity to act as the 'pivot point' for the company's day-to-day activities and contribute significantly to its ongoing development.

Founded in 2004 by Utter Associates, ZTransform offers an array of services in facility planning, architecture, construction interfacing, systems engineering, integration, and operational readiness. Catering to a variety of sectors, including broadcast, corporate new media, education, and the government, the company is poised for continued growth under the strategic leadership of Catterson.