Patterson Companies Welcomes Pamela Tomczik to Board of Directors

Pamela Tomczik, currently serving as the Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Corporate Development of Target Corporation, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. The election took effect on February 2, 2024, and comes as part of the company's strategic efforts to enhance its financial oversight and planning, and to drive customer value and shareholder returns. This move has increased the size of Patterson's board from nine to ten directors.

Pamela Tomczik's Role and Experience

Tomczik brings a wealth of experience from her current role at Target Corporation, where she has been serving since 2014. Her extensive background in finance, treasury, and mergers and acquisitions will provide valuable strategic insights to Patterson Companies. She has also held significant leadership positions at Thomson Reuters and served as a corporate attorney. As part of Patterson's Board, Tomczik will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee, further strengthening the company's financial oversight.

Patterson Companies: A Market Leader in Dental and Animal Health Products

Patterson Companies, known for its comprehensive product portfolio and customer service, has a strong presence in the dental and animal health sectors in North America and the U.K. The company, sporting a market capitalization of $2.79B, has a P/E ratio of 14.47 and an adjusted P/E ratio of 14.14 over the last twelve months as of Q2 2024.

Financial Performance and Commitment to Shareholders

Patterson Companies has a track record of share buybacks, and it has maintained dividend payments for 15 consecutive years. Its current dividend yield stands at 3.46%. The addition of Tomczik to the board aligns with the company's strong commitment to driving customer value and improving shareholder returns.