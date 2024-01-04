en English
Energy

Pattern Energy’s Southern Spirit Transmission Project: Powering Texas and Boosting Employment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Pattern Energy, a private enterprise that has been liaising with state regulators for over a decade, is set to construct the ‘Southern Spirit Transmission’ lines. This project spans 400 miles, starting from the Texas/Louisiana border, extending through Louisiana, and reaching into Mississippi. The transmission lines are designed to connect grids in the southeastern United States, allowing power to flow to and from Texas based on demand.

Boosting Power Supply and Job Creation

The ‘Southern Spirit Transmission’ project comes with a dual advantage. It not only aims to provide backup power to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) during times of high energy consumption but is also anticipated to create thousands of jobs. The transmission lines will have the capacity to carry up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, enough to power about 600,000 Texas homes during peak demand times, such as sweltering summer days. Furthermore, the project is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs starting in 2026, with transmission going live within five years.

Federal Approval and Economic Benefits

Pattern Energy highlights that the Southern Spirit Transmission project has received federal approval, ensuring it does not compromise the independence of ERCOT. The project is also expected to connect two robust energy systems, leading to increased reliability, resilience during extreme weather, and economic benefits. The transmission lines will use direct current, which is more efficient and requires fewer cables, thereby driving down electricity rates and increasing power source diversity.

Concerns and Future Prospects

Despite the numerous benefits, the project has faced criticism from local communities concerned about its environmental impact and lack of local advantages. Pattern Energy has submitted applications to Louisiana and Mississippi regulators and is still awaiting permits. The Texas Public Utility Commission has directed ERCOT to provide updates every six months. With an estimated cost of $2.6 billion, construction is projected to start in 2026 and end by 2029. As the project progresses, Pattern Energy continues to engage with local communities, addressing concerns and building goodwill.

Energy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

