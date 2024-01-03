en English
Business

PatrioticPro.com Surpasses 5,000 Contractor Members, Reflects Rising Conservative Economy

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Within six months of its nationwide launch, PatrioticPro.com, the conservative home services marketplace, has seen a rapid swell in its contractor member base, surpassing the 5,000-mark. The platform, designed to bring together homeowners and contractors who share traditional American values, serves as a reflection of a mounting desire among homeowners to connect with conservative businesses. This trend comes in the wake of growing criticism against major companies perceived as overly progressive, hinting at the emergence of a ‘conservative economy’ or ‘parallel economy’.

Connecting Professionals and Homeowners

With over 5,300 contractor members spanning all 50 states and 92 specialties, including HVAC, Garage Doors, and Home Inspection, PatrioticPro.com stands as a broad and diverse platform. Contractors can join the marketplace at no cost and create listings, with the added option of displaying badges such as Veteran or Law Enforcement. By facilitating these connections, PatrioticPro.com is empowering homeowners to search for service providers by location and engage with them directly through the platform.

Rise of the ‘Patriot Economy’

The success of PatrioticPro.com and the rising demand for conservative businesses is seen as part of a larger phenomenon – the development of the ‘patriot economy’. This concept aims to align economic activities with specific ideological values, offering an alternative to the mainstream economy perceived as overly progressive. This parallel economy is not just about business transactions but also about the exchange of shared values, beliefs, and ideologies.

The growth of PatrioticPro.com serves as a testament to the rising demand for businesses that align with traditional American values. It is a clear sign of a changing economic landscape where ideologies play an increasingly significant role. As the ‘patriot economy’ continues to take shape, platforms like PatrioticPro.com will be instrumental in shaping its future.

Business United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

