Patriot INFINITI of Merrillville Innovates with Valet Pick-Up and Drop-Off Service

In the bustling region of Northwest Indiana, Patriot INFINITI of Merrillville is charting a new course in customer service by introducing a unique valet pick-up and drop-off service for vehicle maintenance. This pioneering initiative is a tailored response to the time constraints faced by busy residents, and a testament to the dealership’s commitment to offering unmatched customer convenience.

Convenience Tailored to Modern Life

Time, in today’s fast-paced world, is an invaluable resource. Recognizing the challenges that come with juggling everyday responsibilities and finding time for car servicing, Patriot INFINITI of Merrillville has devised a solution that is as ingenious as it is practical. The dealership will pick up vehicles from anywhere within a 40-mile radius or an hour’s drive, handle the necessary maintenance, and return the vehicles to the owners. The entire process is designed to be seamless, efficient, and above all, free of charge.

One Size Fits All

Another distinctive feature of this service is its all-inclusiveness. Irrespective of the make and model, every vehicle is eligible for this pick-up and drop-off service. Whether the car is parked at the owner’s home or workplace, the dealership’s dedicated team will ensure that it receives top-notch maintenance without disrupting the owner’s schedule.

Temporary Wheels for Extensive Repairs

For more complex repairs that require a longer servicing time, Patriot INFINITI of Merrillville has a further provision to ensure customer satisfaction. The dealership provides a loaner vehicle to customers, ensuring they are not left without transportation. This thoughtful addition to their service package underscores the dealership’s understanding of customer needs and their determination to exceed expectations.

In essence, Patriot INFINITI of Merrillville’s valet pick-up and drop-off service is a testament to the dealership’s commitment to easing the burden of car maintenance. It is a fresh approach to customer service, tailored to the realities of modern living, and it offers a high level of convenience to customers who have come to expect nothing less.