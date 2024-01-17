Patriot Bank Settles Lending Discrimination Allegations with $1.9M Payment

In a significant development, the Tennessee-based Patriot Bank has agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle allegations of lending discrimination. The accusations, made by the Justice Department, blamed the bank for redlining, a practice deemed discriminatory where services are denied or restricted based on racial or ethnic demographics. The Department of Justice found Patriot Bank guilty of evading the provision of mortgage services to predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Memphis.

Redlining: An Unlawful Practice

Redlining is deemed illegal in lending, wherein lenders avoid providing credit services to individuals living in, desiring to live in, or belonging to communities of color. The decision is influenced by the race, color, or national origin of the residents in those communities. Patriot Bank, in this case, was accused of steering clear of providing mortgages to people living in majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

Discouragement and Favoritism

Furthermore, it was found that the bank discouraged credit seekers in these communities from obtaining home loans. Instead, it favored areas predominantly inhabited by whites. Even in instances where loan applications were generated from the majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, the applicants were predominantly white.

Proposed Consent Order to Rectify

As part of the settlement, a proposed consent order necessitates Patriot Bank to invest $1.9 million to rectify the situation. This investment is aimed at communities of color in Memphis. However, the specifics about how this investment will be utilized to address the discrimination were not provided. The Justice Department claims that between 2015 and 2020, Patriot Bank indulged in redlining and evaded providing mortgages to people in minority neighborhoods. Despite both the DOJ and Patriot Bank cooperating with the investigation, the bank denies any wrongdoing.