Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty Host 'Suits' Podcast Amid Series Netflix Resurgence

Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty are revisiting Suits once again! The actors, who costarred on the USA Network show, announced on Tuesday they're teaming up for a new rewatch podcast on SiriusXM. The pair will break down the series episode-by-episode with behind-the-scenes stories, while also welcoming guest stars, including friends, fans, and those who were instrumental to Suits on and off-camera.

Unprecedented Popularity

Suits ran for eight seasons on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, with a cast that included Adams, Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres. The series became a runaway hit for Netflix after it released the show in June 2023 and became one of Netflix's most-streamed shows of 2023. In July of that year, Nielsen reported that the drama set a new record as the most-viewed acquired streaming title nearly four years after its series finale after racking up 3 billion viewing minutes within its first week on Netflix. Its popularity arguably paved the way for an upcoming spinoff series entitled Suits L.A on NBC.

A New Way to Connect

Adam Sachs, Senior Vice President of Podcast Content at SiriusXM, said in a statement of his own: "As we continue SiriusXM's mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience. Through their work on the series, the beloved co-stars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for 'Suits' fans, new and old. We can't wait for you to listen."

Nostalgia Meets New Technology

Suits joins shows like Young Sheldon and Grey's Anatomy, which found new viewers through Netflix in 2023. The legal drama is also the latest in a wave of nostalgia-fueled, celebrity-hosted podcasts that include 90210MG, Drama Queens, Office Ladies and Beyond the OC. This unique format offers a new avenue for fans to engage with their favorite shows, providing behind-the-scenes insights and a deeper connection to the cast and storyline.

As the podcast prepares to launch, fans of Suits are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to relive their favorite moments from the series, learn new details about the making of the show, and hear directly from the actors who became their beloved characters. This innovative approach to engaging with fans underscores the enduring appeal of Suits and its significance in the landscape of modern television.