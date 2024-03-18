Patrick Duffy Marks 75th Birthday with Nostalgic 'Step by Step' Reunion at 90s Con

Patrick Duffy, celebrated for his role in 'Dallas', recently commemorated his 75th birthday in a unique manner that delighted fans of the 90s. The actor's milestone birthday was marked with a special celebration that included a reunion with his 'Step by Step' castmates at 90s Con, an event held in Hartford, Connecticut. This gathering not only served as a birthday celebration for Duffy but also as a poignant tribute to late co-star Suzanne Somers, who passed away last October.

Memorable Moments at 90s Con

The highlight of Duffy's birthday weekend was undoubtedly the 'Step by Step' panel at 90s Con, where he was joined by Christine Lakin, Staci Keanan, Angela Watson, Christopher Castile, Jason Marsden, and Sasha Mitchell. The panel, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman, took an emotional turn when the crowd spontaneously sang 'Happy Birthday' to Duffy, followed by a cake presentation on stage. The celebration continued at The Capital Grille, where Duffy's castmates and his wife, Linda Purl, showered him with love, laughter, and another round of birthday song.

A Tribute to Suzanne Somers

Amid the celebrations, the 'Step by Step' cast took a moment to remember Suzanne Somers, reflecting on her kindness, generosity, and the indelible mark she left on their lives. Their shared memories highlighted Somers' immense style and glamour, her mentoring role on set, and her enduring legacy. The reunion at 90s Con, coming five months after Somers' passing, underscored the close-knit bond of the cast and their collective admiration for their late co-star.

Continuing Legacy of 'Step by Step'

The 'Step by Step' reunion at 90s Con not only celebrated Duffy's 75th birthday but also underscored the enduring appeal of the sitcom and its impact on both the cast and the audience. The event, filled with nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt tributes, highlighted the significant role that such reunions play in keeping the legacy of classic shows alive. As the cast members continue to honor their past while embracing the future, the spirit of 'Step by Step' lives on, reminding fans of the timeless nature of genuine camaraderie and familial bonds on and off the screen.