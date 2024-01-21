Patrick Carpenter Joins WMHT Public Media as Vice President

WMHT Public Media has announced the appointment of Patrick Carpenter as its new vice president and chief advancement officer. Carpenter, a seasoned professional in public media and higher education, brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of delivering results.

Patrick Carpenter: A Profile of Excellence

Carpenter's illustrious career spans roles as the senior director of development for New England Public Media (NEPM) and various strategic positions in institutional advancement within higher education. His tenure has seen him work with reputed institutions such as Holyoke Community College, Westfield State University, Boston College Law School, and Elms College.

Academically, Carpenter holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Elms College and a Master of Science in higher education administration from Bay Path College.

WMHT Leadership's Confidence in Carpenter

WMHT President and CEO Anthony Hayes spoke highly of Carpenter, describing him as a results-driven leader who has consistently achieved significant revenue growth throughout his career. Hayes underlined Carpenter's strong passion for public media, a trait that will undoubtedly serve WMHT well in the days to come.

Carpenter's Vision for WMHT

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the WMHT leadership team, Carpenter communicated his eagerness to contribute to the growth of the organization and to work towards achieving its fundraising goals. His appointment is widely viewed as a strategic move that will bolster WMHT's mission to enrich communities in the Capital Region through the power of public media.