Patricia Hoisch Showcases 'Wild Hare Arts' Collection at Village Gallery, March 2024

When art collectors first arrive at the Village Gallery of Local Artists, Patricia Hoisch's 'Wild Hare Arts' collection of fine jewelry is one of the first displays to capture their imagination. They find her silver medallions cast with images of ravens and her dharma wheels in solid silver and bronze. These might be paired with colorful earrings and bracelets made from subtle combinations of metals, stones, and beads. Customers often stand before her showcase trying out multiple combinations. Couples whisper and confer about which exquisite gift to bring home to a loved one. Once Hoisch's customers make their selections, it is apparent they will connect with this piece of jewelry for a lifetime.

Advertisment

The Artistic Journey of Patricia Hoisch

Hoisch's career as an artist began in 1997. She started working for a jewelry company where she learned to carve waxes and began developing her own line. By 2009, she was working exclusively for herself. Surveying the pieces in Hoisch's current collection, her artistry and craftsmanship show in intricately crafted details and nature-themed elements, resulting from a meticulous process. "My creative process varies," she explains. "Sometimes, ideas come easily and at other times it's a struggle. Once I have an idea for a wax carving, I make a sketch, transfer it to a piece of carving wax, and start carving. During the carving process the design can change. Once the piece is molded and cast, turning it into jewelry can be surprising. Sometimes it doesn't work the way I envisioned and so I adapt."

Overcoming Challenges: The 'Water' Piece

Advertisment

Her favorite piece, "Water," was also the most challenging to bring to fruition. 'Water' consists of thirteen pieces that fit together like a mosaic. Hoisch explains, "The front portions of the metal pieces have the texture of moving water that recedes into the distance. The piece articulates and molds to the shape of the body." In describing the technical challenges of bringing the design of "Water" to life, Hoisch recalls, "I had to experiment . . . until I found the right texture. All the pieces had to be the same depth, and the connections . . . had to be strategically placed so the finished piece would lie correctly. . . It took several days of taking it apart and putting it back together to get it right."

Customer Satisfaction and Integrity

When a customer appreciates the nature of her designs, Hoisch feels understood as an artist. And she puts her customers' satisfaction first and foremost. "I stand behind my craftsmanship. I use quality materials and my work is original. I strive for integrity in my work and in my business dealings."

The public is invited to meet Patricia Hoisch and view her work from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 1. Refreshments will be served. The Village Gallery is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek and is always accepting applications for unique art and new membership. For more information, go to sedonalocalartists.com or phone 928-284-1416.