Patricia B. 'Patti' Melcher Appointed to NOV Inc.'s Board of Directors

NOV Inc., a frontline name in the energy industry for technology-driven solutions, has welcomed Patricia B. "Patti" Melcher to its Board of Directors. The appointment took effect from January 17, 2024. Patti is currently a Managing Partner at EIV Capital, an energy-focused private equity firm she co-founded in 2009. Her inclusion in the board is anticipated to provide invaluable insights into capital allocation and governance, as stated by NOV's Chairman, President, and CEO, Clay Williams.

A Veteran in the Energy Business

With a career spanning over 35 years in the energy business, Patti Melcher has an extensive background in the oilfield service sector and sustainable energy investing. Her professional journey includes founding Allegro Capital Management in 1997 and serving as interim CEO for Petrocom Energy Group. She kick-started her career in energy business investment banking at Simmons & Company International in 1986.

Academic Credentials

Ms. Melcher's academic qualifications include a BS in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia, and an MBA from Harvard University. These solidify her expertise in the energy sector and are expected to guide NOV in driving innovation and creating shareholder value.

Commitment to Independent Oversight

With the appointment of Patti Melcher, the NOV board now comprises nine directors, eight of whom are independent. This reinforces the company's commitment to independent oversight and strategic direction, thereby enhancing its decision-making and governance processes.