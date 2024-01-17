Pathway Services Promotes Jessica Brogdon to Communication Coordinator

Pathway Services, an entity devoted to fostering quality opportunities for individuals grappling with intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with other physical and mental challenges in the Jacksonville vicinity, has recently marked an upward trajectory in its organizational hierarchy. Jessica Brogdon, an employee who has been part of the Pathway family since 2020, has been elevated to the position of Communication Coordinator. Brogdon, who initially joined Pathway as an administrative assistant, is currently on the path to earning her bachelor's degree in Public Relations through Southern New Hampshire University's online program.

Stepping into the New Role

In her new role, Brogdon will take the helm of all marketing and public relations undertakings for Pathway. She is set to manage the organization's business ventures' publicity and orchestrate promotional materials. This pivotal role places Brogdon at the heart of Pathway's outreach, enabling her to shape how the organization communicates its mission and activities to the outside world.

A Deeper Dive into the Role

The Communication Coordinator's role is multifaceted and comprehensive. As the Graduate Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Pathway Services, Brogdon will be tasked with planning, coordinating, and developing diverse communications related to Pathway's programs and services. She will also be in charge of managing the organization's website and utilizing various communication channels to execute strategic and targeted communications.

Advancing Pathway's Mission

Brogdon's role will be pivotal in ensuring that the communications disseminated by Pathway are in harmony with the organization's branding and marketing. Reporting to the Manager, she will work diligently to make certain communications are consistent, comprehensive, and truly reflective of the organization's ethos. Her promotion is expected to not only bolster Pathway's outreach but also significantly support the organization's mission of creating quality opportunities for individuals facing various life challenges.