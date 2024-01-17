Paterson's Great Falls Transforms into Winter Wonderland Amid Subfreezing Temperatures

The Great Falls in Paterson, New Jersey, are enveloped in a captivating display of winter's icy grip, transforming the 77-foot-high waterfall into a visual spectacle. This extraordinary phenomenon is a result of subfreezing temperatures that have persisted for two consecutive days, leading to the freezing of the area surrounding the waterfall, including walkways, railings, and benches. The source of this icy wonderland can be traced back to the mist from the Passaic River, which is currently at higher levels following a recent rainstorm.

Advertisment

A Continuous Curtain of Ice

The continuous mist rising from the river is causing new layers of ice to form on the walking surfaces, creating an enhanced wintery scene. According to Darren Boch, the superintendent of Paterson Great Falls National Park, despite the illusion of the falls being completely frozen, water continues to flow behind the ice. A native of Paterson and the park's superintendent since 2011, Boch noted that these conditions, though exceptional, are not the coldest he has witnessed at the Great Falls.

Weather Conditions Set to Enhance the Icy Spectacle

Advertisment

With Paterson expected to remain freezing through the weekend and an impending snowstorm forecasted to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow to New Jersey on Friday, the icy conditions are set to further develop. This has led to an advisory from the National Park Service, alerting visitors to the potential dangers of the thin and deceptive ice, and advising caution and adherence to designated paths.

A Snapshot of the Larger Winter Scene

The Great Falls' icy display is a microcosm of the larger winter scene affecting the US. An Arctic blast has already claimed at least nine lives, blanketed half the US with snow, and resulted in power outages for thousands. Wind chill advisories or warnings remain in effect for 26 states from North Dakota to Florida, with heavy snowfall expected in Buffalo, New York, and other parts. The Pacific Northwest has been hit by an ice storm, leading to long icicles, ice-encased plants, and record power demand as temperatures dropped. The storm also affected Vancouver, British Columbia, causing flight cancellations and delays.