Education

Paterson School District Reclaims Winter Break Days Due to Flooding

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Paterson School District Reclaims Winter Break Days Due to Flooding

In response to unprecedented weather conditions, the Paterson School District in New Jersey has announced a significant alteration to its academic calendar. The district, which experienced closures from December 19 through December 22 due to severe flooding from the Passaic River, is set to reclaim days from the scheduled February winter break (February 20-23, 2024) to compensate for lost instructional time.

Unanticipated School Closures

The district’s decision comes in the wake of an onslaught of extreme weather that has disrupted regular school operations. Superintendent Laurie W. Newell vocalized concerns that the recent storm on Tuesday night, characterized by strong winds and heavy rain, could exacerbate the flooding situation, leading to additional school closures.

Meeting State-Mandated Requirements

The substantial impact of the flooding has compelled the district to devise strategies to meet the state-mandated requirement of 180 days of classroom instruction. Other contingency plans being considered include holding classes on Saturdays, shortening the spring break scheduled for April, or extending the school year into June.

Contrasting Measures in Passaic County

As an immediate response to the stormy weather, the district has also opted for an early dismissal on Wednesday. This decision contrasts with the approach of other schools in Passaic County, which have chosen to implement delayed openings. The district’s actions reflect a committed effort to ensure the academic year’s progression despite the challenges posed by the natural disaster.

Education United States Weather
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

