Patawomeck Indian Tribe: Weaving History and Hope in Eel Pots

Amid the verdant greenery near Potomac Creek in Virginia, a tradition weaves its way through the hands of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe. The craft of eel pot making, a skill passed down through generations, is a testament to the tribe's resilient cultural heritage. Brad Hatch, a master eel pot maker, diligently carries this legacy forward, crafting intricate baskets designed to catch eels, symbolic of the tribe's deep connection to their homeland and culture.

The Patawomeck Tribe's Fight for Recognition

The Patawomeck Tribe, recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2010, is the only tribe in Virginia that still practices eel pot making. Despite this recognition, the tribe's fight for federal recognition continues. They believe it is essential not just for preserving their language and culture, but also for gaining access to resources for community development. This fight, however, is complicated by a nearly century-old racist state law, the Racial Integrity Act of 1924, which erased many Native Americans from historical records.

A History Spanning Over 700 Years

The Patawomeck's history spans over 700 years, with records of interaction with early Jamestown colonists. Yet, the Racial Integrity Act of 1924, coupled with the destruction of records during the Civil War, poses significant challenges in proving the tribe's continuous existence since 1900, a requirement set by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The tribe is now pinning their hopes on a bipartisan bill introduced by Virginia Representatives to grant federal recognition.

Preserving Cultural Heritage Amid Challenges

As the Patawomeck Tribe pursues federal recognition, they remain committed to preserving their cultural heritage. The tribe's Chief Emeritus Robert Green and the Patawomeck Museum and Cultural Center are at the forefront of these efforts, educating the public about the tribe’s rich history and cultural traditions like eel pot making. At the heart of these efforts is the hope that the Patawomeck's unique story continues to be told and recognized, ensuring the tribe's cultural traditions endure for future generations.