Pat Steir's 'Painted Rain': A Luminous Return to Los Angeles with Signature Poured Paint Technique

After a hiatus of three decades, celebrated American painter and printmaker Pat Steir makes a striking return to Los Angeles with her solo exhibition, 'Painted Rain,' at Hauser & Wirth. This collection, on display until May 4th, 2024, marks a homecoming that is both a reflection on the past and a showcase of Steir's enduring innovation in painting. Drawing from her vibrant memories of Los Angeles, especially the intense, saturated light that initially challenged her perception of color, Steir reconnects with the city that played a pivotal role in her artistic journey.

Memory and Medium: The Genesis of 'Painted Rain'

Steir's recollections of her years teaching at the California Institute of the Arts in the 1970s serve as the foundation for 'Painted Rain.' Her signature technique, which involves pouring paint onto canvas to allow gravity and chance to shape the artwork, is employed to recreate the vivid blues of the ocean and sky she experienced in L.A. This method, reminiscent of her acclaimed 'Waterfall' series, highlights Steir's mastery in manipulating paint to capture the ephemeral qualities of light and movement. Pat Steir on Her Career of Splashing Paint delves deeper into the philosophy behind her distinctive approach.

Visualizing Memories: The Artistic Process

In the 6,000-square-foot expanse of Hauser & Wirth's West Hollywood location, each painting is given the space to make a profound statement. The cascading colors across the canvases not only echo Steir's memories but also engage viewers in a sensory dialogue with the past. Steir's process, which prioritizes surrendering control to the inherent unpredictability of her mediums, results in a dynamic interplay of hues and textures. This hands-off approach allows each piece to evolve naturally, echoing the organic unpredictability of the L.A. landscapes that inspired them.

A Landmark Exhibition: Reflecting on Steir's Legacy

'Painted Rain' stands as a testament to Pat Steir's lasting influence on the art world. Having first made her mark in the New York art scene, Steir's journey westward in the 1970s embedded within her a fascination with natural light and landscape that has permeated her work ever since. This exhibition not only celebrates her return to Los Angeles but also highlights the evolution of her artistic vision over the past five decades. By revisiting the city that once challenged her color perception, Steir demonstrates how constraints can transform into a wellspring of creativity.

As 'Painted Rain' unfolds, visitors are invited to traverse the landscape of Steir's memory, witnessing the convergence of past and present through her vibrant canvases. This exhibition not only reaffirms Pat Steir's role as a pioneer in painting but also as an artist whose work continues to resonate with and inspire a contemporary audience. In exploring the depths of memory and the nuances of color, Steir's latest show offers a poignant reflection on the passage of time and the enduring beauty of the natural world.